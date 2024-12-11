Ireland.com

Amazing places to see
Don't miss these iconic sights and hidden gems around the island
Where to go
One amazing island. Six unique regions
Soaring cliffs, buzzing little towns and a way of life forever inspired by the sea, that's what you'll find on the world’s longest defined coastal touring route.Start your journey
Amazing cliff-walks, Game of Thrones® adventures, Titanic attractions – let Northern Ireland stir your soul.Embrace a Giant Spirit
A UNESCO City of Literature, a historic powerhouse and a super-cool capital that’s been named Europe’s friendliest city twice by TripAdvisor.Discover Dublin
Did you know that there are over 5,000 years of history hidden amidst these lush landscapes, winding rivers and glorious gardens?Uncover thrilling tales
Cutting-edge food, traditional pubs and incredible Titanic history take Belfast to the next level – welcome to one of Ireland's most exciting cities.Experience Belfast
With charming riverside towns and villages, majestic forests and sparkling waterways, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands is slow-travel perfection.Go with the flow
Top things to do
Plan your Ireland trip
Trip idea
Causeway Coastal Route
6 days 92 miles
Causeway Coastal Route
The Causeway Coastal Route is one of Northern Ireland's greatest adventures.
From Belfast To Derry~LondonderryExperience Now
Trip idea
48 hours in Derry~Londonderry and the Causeway Coast
2 days 84 miles
48 hours in Derry~Londonderry and the Causeway Coast
Explore the very best of Northern Ireland from the heart of the Walled City!
From Causeway Coast To Derry~LondonderryExperience Now
Trip idea
Donegal's northern headlands
4 days 267 miles
Donegal's northern headlands
Take a journey to the edge of the world...
From Inishowen To KillibegsExperience Now
Trip idea
Surfers' paradise
2 days 99 miles
Surfers' paradise
Sea and land combine to create a vista of pure poetry on the Wild Atlantic Way.
From Donegal To MayoExperience Now
Trip idea
Great Western Greenway
4 days 78 miles
Great Western Greenway
Uncover the west of Ireland's most dramatic sights.
From Westport To Achill IslandExperience Now
Trip idea
Cliffs and coves
4 days 198 miles
Cliffs and coves
Be wowed with panoramic views from atop the Wild Atlantic Way's most dramatic cliff edges.
From Galway To LimerickExperience Now
Trip idea
A trip around the Ring of Kerry
2 days 114 miles
A trip around the Ring of Kerry
Experience Ireland at its wildest.
From Killarney To Killarney National ParkExperience Now
Trip idea
Cycling the Waterford Greenway
2 days 50 miles
Cycling the Waterford Greenway
Grab your bike and take in the sites of this stunning cycling trail.
From Waterford city To DungarvanExperience Now
Trip idea
Ireland's Ancient East from County Wexford
4 days 213 miles
Ireland's Ancient East from County Wexford
Explore gorgeous landscapes and dramatic histories around Ireland's Ancient East.
From Rosslare To Kilkenny cityExperience Now
Trip idea
Explore Ireland's Ancient East on Dublin's doorstep
3 days 248 miles
Explore Ireland's Ancient East on Dublin's doorstep
Cinematic – that's the only word to describe what lies on Dublin's doorstep.
From Wicklow To MeathExperience Now
Trip idea
Ireland's Hidden Heartlands
5 days 301 miles
Ireland's Hidden Heartlands
Five days. 11 counties. One big adventure...
From Cavan Burren Park To Mitchelstown CavesExperience Now
Let Ireland inspire you!
Ireland: need to know
Thinking of a trip to Ireland?
Getting here
Ireland from the air – what's not to love? We can help you find the perfect flight or ferry route for your Ireland trip.
Getting around
Ireland is compact, friendly and easy to navigate. So all you need to worry about is picking the right travelling companion.
Sustainable Ireland
From accommodation to activities, find out how to explore our beautiful island in a sustainable way.