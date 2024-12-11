Ireland.com

Go to My Ireland
    Spring break

    Top things to do in Ireland this spring

    Plan your trip
    homepage-feb-diamond-hill-connemara-galway homepage-feb-diamond-hill-connemara-galway

    Love Island

    Enjoy a romantic getaway in Ireland

    Tell me more
    homepage-feb-cliffs-of-moher-clare-moody homepage-feb-cliffs-of-moher-clare-moody

    Coastal beauty

    Discover the iconic Cliffs of Moher

    Read on
    homepage-feb-derry-londonderry-peace-bridge-3 homepage-feb-derry-londonderry-peace-bridge-3

    Walled city wonders

    The ultimate Derry~Londonderry bucket list

    Show me
    cliffs-of-moher-us-email-overlay cliffs-of-moher-us-email-overlay

    Amazing places to see

    Don't miss these iconic sights and hidden gems around the island

    2310221-cliffs-of-moher-hero-county-clare-v2 2310221-cliffs-of-moher-hero-county-clare-v2

    Attraction

    Cliffs of Moher

    Clare
    mourne-mountains mourne-mountains

    Destination

    The Mourne Mountains

    Newcastle
    Skellig Islands, County Kerry Skellig Islands, County Kerry

    Destination

    Skellig Islands

    The Skellig Islands-Na Scealga
    giantscausewaynew giantscausewaynew

    Attraction

    Giant's Causeway

    Antrim
    blarney-castle-county-cork-grassy-foreground blarney-castle-county-cork-grassy-foreground

    Attraction

    Blarney Castle and the Blarney Stone

    Cork
    carrick-a-rede-hero carrick-a-rede-hero

    Attraction

    Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge

    Ballintoy
    Guinness Gates dublin bg 1 Guinness Gates dublin bg 1

    Attraction

    Guinness Storehouse

    Dublin
    Titanic Belfast, Belfast Titanic Belfast, Belfast

    Attraction

    Titanic Belfast

    Belfast
    Powerscourt House and Gardens, County Wicklow Powerscourt House and Gardens, County Wicklow

    Attraction

    Powerscourt Estate
    marble-arch-caves-fermanagh-cavern-bg marble-arch-caves-fermanagh-cavern-bg

    Attraction

    Explore the Marble Arch Caves

    Enniskillen
    knowth-bru-na-boinne-hero knowth-bru-na-boinne-hero

    Attraction

    Brú na Bóinne

    Meath
    dunluce-castle-bg dunluce-castle-bg

    Attraction

    Discover historic Dunluce Castle

    Bushmills
    rock-of-cashel-bg rock-of-cashel-bg

    Attraction

    Rock of Cashel

    Tipperary
    book-of-kells-bgv3 book-of-kells-bgv3

    Attraction

    The Book of Kells and Trinity College

    Dublin
    cuilcagh-trail-image cuilcagh-trail-image

    Attraction

    Explore the Cuilcagh Boardwalk

    Enniskillen

    Where to go

    One amazing island. Six unique regions

    Wild Atlantic Way
    Northern Ireland
    Dublin
    Ireland's Ancient East
    Belfast
    Ireland's Hidden Heartlands
    Soaring cliffs, buzzing little towns and a way of life forever inspired by the sea, that's what you'll find on the world's longest defined coastal touring route.

    Start your journey
    Amazing cliff-walks, Game of Thrones® adventures, Titanic attractions – let Northern Ireland stir your soul.

    Embrace a Giant Spirit
    A UNESCO City of Literature, a historic powerhouse and a super-cool capital that's been named Europe's friendliest city twice by TripAdvisor.

    Discover Dublin
    Did you know that there are over 5,000 years of history hidden amidst these lush landscapes, winding rivers and glorious gardens?

    Uncover thrilling tales
    Cutting-edge food, traditional pubs and incredible Titanic history take Belfast to the next level – welcome to one of Ireland's most exciting cities.

    Experience Belfast
    With charming riverside towns and villages, majestic forests and sparkling waterways, Ireland's Hidden Heartlands is slow-travel perfection.

    Go with the flow

    Top things to do

    coast-of-ireland-bg-carrick-a-rede-rope-bridge-antrim-1 coast-of-ireland-bg-carrick-a-rede-rope-bridge-antrim-1
    The coast of Ireland
    walking-collection-bg-loop-head-clare walking-collection-bg-loop-head-clare
    Walking
    Connemara © Shutterstock Connemara © Shutterstock
    Inspiring landscapes
    food-collection-english-market-cork food-collection-english-market-cork
    Food & drink
    cycling-collection-bg-valentia-island-kerry cycling-collection-bg-valentia-island-kerry
    Cycling
    ireland-music-new ireland-music-new
    Music
    Walker looking towards Saddle Head from Croaghaun Achill Island Co Mayowebsize2500x1200px 1 Walker looking towards Saddle Head from Croaghaun Achill Island Co Mayowebsize2500x1200px 1
    Outdoor activities
    golf-collection-bg-ballyliffin-donegal golf-collection-bg-ballyliffin-donegal
    Golf
    Kilruddery House, County Wicklow Kilruddery House, County Wicklow
    Genealogy
    literature-in-ireland-trinity-college-library-dublin-bg literature-in-ireland-trinity-college-library-dublin-bg
    Literature
    irelands-cities-dublin-hero-v1 irelands-cities-dublin-hero-v1
    Ireland's cities
    culture-heritage-fleadh-ennis-gb culture-heritage-fleadh-ennis-gb
    Culture
    luxurycollection-hero-v1 luxurycollection-hero-v1
    Luxury Ireland
    Plan your Ireland trip

    Trip idea

    Causeway Coastal Route

    6 days 92 miles

    Causeway Coastal Route

    The Causeway Coastal Route is one of Northern Ireland's greatest adventures.

    From Belfast To Derry~Londonderry

    • #Beaches
    • #Landscapes
    • #NorthernIrelandEmbraceAGiantSpirit
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    48 hours in Derry~Londonderry and the Causeway Coast

    2 days 84 miles

    48 hours in Derry~Londonderry and the Causeway Coast

    Explore the very best of Northern Ireland from the heart of the Walled City!

    From Causeway Coast To Derry~Londonderry

    • #FillYourHeartWithIreland
    • #CityBreaks
    • #Landscapes
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Donegal's northern headlands

    4 days 267 miles

    Donegal's northern headlands

    Take a journey to the edge of the world...

    From Inishowen To Killibegs

    • #Adventure
    • #Landscapes
    • #WildAtlanticWay
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Surfers' paradise

    2 days 99 miles

    Surfers' paradise

    Sea and land combine to create a vista of pure poetry on the Wild Atlantic Way.

    From Donegal To Mayo

    • #Beaches
    • #Surfing
    • #WildAtlanticWay
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Great Western Greenway

    4 days 78 miles

    Great Western Greenway

    Uncover the west of Ireland's most dramatic sights.

    From Westport To Achill Island

    • #Beaches
    • #CultureandHeritage
    • #Landscapes
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Cliffs and coves

    4 days 198 miles

    Cliffs and coves

    Be wowed with panoramic views from atop the Wild Atlantic Way's most dramatic cliff edges.

    From Galway To Limerick

    • #WildAtlanticWay
    • #WalkingandHiking
    • #Landscapes
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    A trip around the Ring of Kerry

    2 days 114 miles

    A trip around the Ring of Kerry

    Experience Ireland at its wildest.

    From Killarney To Killarney National Park

    • #Adventure
    • #Landscapes
    • #WildAtlanticWay
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Cycling the Waterford Greenway

    2 days 50 miles

    Cycling the Waterford Greenway

    Grab your bike and take in the sites of this stunning cycling trail.

    From Waterford city To Dungarvan

    • #IrelandsAncientEast
    • #Cycling
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Ireland's Ancient East from County Wexford

    4 days 213 miles

    Ireland's Ancient East from County Wexford

    Explore gorgeous landscapes and dramatic histories around Ireland's Ancient East.

    From Rosslare To Kilkenny city

    • #IrelandsAncientEast
    • #CultureandHeritage
    • #Landscapes
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Explore Ireland's Ancient East on Dublin's doorstep

    3 days 248 miles

    Explore Ireland's Ancient East on Dublin's doorstep

    Cinematic – that's the only word to describe what lies on Dublin's doorstep.

    From Wicklow To Meath

    • #IrelandsAncientEast
    • #Dublin
    • #Landscapes
    Experience Now

    Trip idea

    Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

    5 days 301 miles

    Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

    Five days. 11 counties. One big adventure...

    From Cavan Burren Park To Mitchelstown Caves

    • #IrelandsHiddenHeartlands
    • #Landscapes
    • #CultureandHeritage
    Experience Now

    Let Ireland inspire you!

    Article

    Dublin city: top attractions

    First time in Dublin? Here are some uniquely Dublin attractions you shouldn’t miss.

    Dublin City

    Article

    10 top Northern Ireland experiences

    Fantastic food tours, Titanic trails and even walking on water!

    Northern Ireland

    Article

    5 ways to tour the Wild Atlantic Way

    Get your feet wet or hit the tarmac: how to explore the Wild Atlantic Way.

    Article

    Charming towns of the Causeway Coastal Route

    Get set for a glorious adventure amongst picturesque towns and scenic fishing villages.

    Northern Ireland

    Quiz

    Take our fun St Patrick's quiz

    Do you have the luck of the Irish? Test your St Patrick knowledge with our quirky quiz.

    Article

    Belfast: top 9 attractions

    Explore Belfast’s world-class museums, rich history, varied art scene and parkland

    Belfast

    Article

    Hidden gems of Ireland’s Ancient East

    Wherever you go in Ireland’s Ancient East, you’ll find unbelievable experiences.

    Article

    Camper van holidays in Ireland

    Here's everything you need to know about camper van hire, road rules and more.

    • #CaravanandCamping
    • #GettingAround
    • #Adventure

    Article

    Derry Girls

    Love the hit comedy series, Derry Girls? Here's how you can have your own adventure.

    Derry-Londonderry

    Article

    Ireland's 9 most haunted tales

    Ready to be spooked? Here are 9 of Ireland's most haunted tales

    Article

    7 gorgeous spots for wild swimming

    Take a dip in the crystal clear lakes and rivers on the island of Ireland.

    Article

    Irish genealogy resources

    Tracing your Irish roots? Here are some useful resources that can help you join the dots.

    Ireland: need to know

    Visas and passports

    Here's what you need to know about Ireland’s visa and passport requirements.

    Ireland: frequently asked questions

    Find answers to all your Ireland questions.

    Customs and borders

    Learn about Ireland's customs and border regulations, duty-free allowances and more.

    Bringing your pet to Ireland

    Here's what you need to know if you're bringing your furry friend on holiday!

    Money

    Discover all you need to know about Ireland's currencies, cards and bank services.

    Emergency contacts

    Make a note of the numbers to contact in case of emergency in Ireland.

    Thinking of a trip to Ireland?

    donegal-airport-runway-owen-clarke donegal-airport-runway-owen-clarke

    Getting here

    Ireland from the air – what's not to love? We can help you find the perfect flight or ferry route for your Ireland trip.

    Travelling to Ireland
    sheep-on-road-carlingford-county-louth sheep-on-road-carlingford-county-louth

    Getting around

    Ireland is compact, friendly and easy to navigate. So all you need to worry about is picking the right travelling companion.

    Travelling around Ireland
    sustain-glencar-bg-new-four sustain-glencar-bg-new-four

    Sustainable Ireland

    From accommodation to activities, find out how to explore our beautiful island in a sustainable way.

    Go green in Ireland